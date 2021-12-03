Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams’s transition organization announced its committees and members today, unveiling a diverse, talented group of hundreds of experts, advocates and leaders committed to working together to improve New York City and prepare the Adams Administration to deliver for New Yorkers on Day 1.

Many of the transition committees have been working and collaborating over the last month since Adams was elected to conduct City agency reviews, identify and interview candidates for key appointments, and develop policy priorities.

“This unprecedented collection of great minds and hard-working New Yorkers will prepare my administration for success because they represent the many backgrounds and views of our great city, and they are committed to working together toward its bright future,” said Adams.

Each committee has been tasked with a specific set of goals and responsibilities to ensure we are ready to lead on Day 1. In total there are 21 committees, broken down into different areas, with the city’s top business, nonprofit, legal, education, civic and political leaders serving as either leads to the committees’ or members.

Among those on the list is Victoria Schneps, the Founder, President and Publisher of Schneps Media, which publishes PoliticsNY, amNY Metro and over 70 other media entities in the metropolitan area. She is on the Communications Committee.

The Adams transition is led by United Way of New York City CEO and President Sheena Wright and nine co-chairs who represent the breadth of diversity and talent in New York City, including top leaders from the worlds of government, labor, business and advocacy. Katie Moore is the executive director of the transition. Meaghan Brown is chief operating officer.

“If we are going to tackle the many challenges in front of us as a city, the advocacy, nonprofit and business worlds must all be at the same table, working in collaboration–and that is exactly what this transition is doing. And the transition of this city to a safer, healthier, more prosperous New York will continue after January 1st—so I hope to continue to lean on this group of experts and advocates after I have taken office,” said Adams.

The full list of transition committees and members can be found here on the Adams transition Web site. New members are still being added as work continues.