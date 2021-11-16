Adams talks outer-borough outreach and policing backlash

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

At a City Hall event on Tuesday night, mayor-elect Eric Adams arrived to discuss his plans for outer-borough outreach when he is sworn in next year.

City Hall in your Borough is a program where Mayor Bill de Blasio and some of the city’s agencies appear at a local event in one of the outer boroughs. On Nov. 16, it was a job fair at the Boy’s and Girl’s club in Downtown Brooklyn, where Adams met with children and their families who were interested in working for City Hall.

“The mayor should be a driver to the outer boroughs,” Adams said at a small press gathering outside of the building.

“My goal is to attract people to our outer boroughs. We’re going to do this repeatedly, setting up shop,” he continued.

Adams wants to put the program on steroids and appear as often as he can, focusing on providing resources that each community needs in each borough.

He also allowed for questions about the rest of his plans, as his predecessor’s time comes to a close. Recently, he made headlines after a meeting at Brooklyn Borough Hall where Black Lives Matter of Greater New York leader Hawk Newsome said, “There will be riots, there will be fire, and there will be bloodshed because we believe in defending our people,” in response to Adams’ policing plans.

The Brooklyn Borough President’s decision to one day bring back the plainclothes anti-crime unit, now defunct in the wake of widespread protest against its methods, was not received well by all. When confronted about the situation by PoliticsNY, Adams said, “That was nothing that happened in the room. [Newsome] left the room, where actually, everyone shook hands and embraced.”

He also said it was not fair to say his policing plan is not well received, as it was no secret during the campaign and led to his victory by a large margin over his Republican opponent. The people who attended the meeting, through their dissent, have caused a stir in the media.

“We cannot allow the numerical minority, 13 people, to say that our city all of a sudden [doesn’t] understand the plan. They elected me,” he said.