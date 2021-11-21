Suozzi Contemplates NYC Dep Mayor Position

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi is being considered for Deputy Mayor in an Eric Adams administration.

The Congressman serving Long Island & parts of Queens previously served as mayor of Glen Cove, one of two cities on Long Island, as well as Nassau County Executive, before taking his seat in Congress in 2016.

Suozzi faces re-election next year and also has said he is considering a run for Governor. He was an early and ardent supporter of Adams’ successful campaign for mayor.

“I am very flattered that the mayor-elect would like me to help him in a big way to tackle the challenges in NYC. It’s a testament to our great friendship and his confidence that I know how to help run a big government, get things done and solve problems. Lots to think about over Thanksgiving,” Suozzi told reporters.

Suozzi currently serves as vice-chair of the Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan effort in Washington that works across party lines to get things done. Many Democrats want to see Suozzi remain in his congressional seat to keep it blue on Long Island which just experienced a red wave this past election cycle.

Suozzi claimed victory on Friday for increasing the state and local tax deduction (SALT), a mantra he has been championing to provide much-needed relief to middle-class families in New York: “No SALT, no deal.”

In the House, Suozzi was one of the lead negotiators who struck the deal as part of the Build Back Better Bill. Now, it must pass the Senate.

“This agreement to substantially raise the cap from $10,000 to $80,000 will help millions of New Yorkers keep billions of dollars in their own pockets,” said Suozzi. “If passed in the Senate, New York’s families will see this immediate relief when they file their 2021 income tax in April. This is a major step forward in our relentless pursuit to protect New York taxpayers.”

Whether Suozzi seeks re-election in Congress, pursues the deputy mayor role with the Adams administration or takes on incumbent Gov Kathy Hochul: he will do so as a moderate Democrat.

“The bottom line is, we have to be willing to stand up to the far left because the message that they are giving from the Democratic socialist wing of the Democratic party is destroying the party,” he said. “It’s not what the American people want.”