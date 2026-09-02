Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. Borough President Gibson serves as an advocate for the Bronx in city government, working alongside the mayor on the city budget while also playing a role in land use decisions within the borough and appointing community board members.

What is one of the lesser-known roles of a borough president that you believe constituents should know more about?

One of the lesser-known aspects of serving as borough president is bringing people together to solve complex challenges. Much of our work happens behind the scenes, building partnerships among city agencies, elected officials, nonprofits and local businesses. We also play an important role in New York City’s ULURP process by reviewing major development proposals and ensuring community voices help shape the future of our neighborhoods.

How do you advocate on behalf of your borough in citywide affairs?

Advocacy begins by ensuring the Bronx has a seat at every table where decisions are made. I work with city, state, and federal partners to secure investments in housing, education, healthcare, parks, infrastructure and public safety. Most importantly, I listen to residents, businesses, and community organizations so I can amplify their voices and champion solutions that reflect our borough’s priorities.

What are your current priorities for the borough?

My priorities focus on improving quality of life for every Bronx resident. That means expanding affordable housing, addressing health disparities, improving maternal health and asthma care, investing in violence prevention and supporting our young people. We’re also strengthening our local economy by supporting small businesses, revitalizing commercial corridors, and creating opportunities for residents to live, work and thrive here in the Bronx.

Is there a current or upcoming project that you are excited to see completed in your borough?

I’m excited about projects that reflect the Bronx’s growth and future. The restored Orchard Beach Pavilion honors our history while creating a more welcoming public space. The Universal Hip Hop Museum will celebrate a culture born in the Bronx, and the transformation of the Kingsbridge Armory will create new opportunities for jobs, recreation, culture and economic development.

If you could plan the perfect day out in your borough, what would you do?

The perfect day in the Bronx starts by supporting a local business before exploring one of our incredible parks, cultural institutions, or neighborhood destinations. Most importantly, it would include seeing our children learning in renovated, state-of-the-art facilities, families enjoying safe public spaces and residents experiencing all the opportunities our borough has to offer. That’s the Bronx we’re continuing to build together.