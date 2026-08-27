Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. Public Advocate Williams acts as an ombudsperson, championing New Yorkers’ rights and providing oversight of New York City’s government agencies.

What services does your office provide to constituents?

In the Office of the New York City Public Advocate, we work toward results that ensure that all New York City residents are treated with dignity: We fight for equitable access to quality housing, education, and economic opportunity in a healthy, safe environment, and advance equity in the distribution of resources by holding city agencies accountable, as well as by engaging and empowering community members in order to confront institutions, drive change and achieve justice.

What is the most common issue facing your constituents and how do you assist in finding a solution?

The Office of the Public Advocate assists with complaints and inquiries involving government-related services and regulations. From resolving housing complaints to combating abuse by agencies, the office helps thousands of New Yorkers annually by improving transparency and accountability of city government.

What are your current legislative priorities?

The Office of the Public Advocate tackles a number of the most pressing issues for New Yorkers through legislation. I passed more legislation than all previous public advocates in their first hundred days combined. My office will continue working to make the office the strongest voice possible for New Yorkers.

What is one of the lesser-known roles of the public advocate that you believe constituents should know more about?

The public advocate is a non-voting member of the New York City Council with the right to introduce and co-sponsor legislation. Prior to a 2002 charter revision, the public advocate was also the presiding officer of the city council. The public advocate also serves as an ombudsman for city government, providing oversight for city agencies, investigating citizens’ complaints about city services and making proposals to address perceived shortcomings or failures of those services.

What influenced you to pursue a career in politics?

I previously served on the NYC Council representing the 45th District. I am a first-generation Brooklynite of Grenadian heritage. I graduated from the public school system, overcoming the difficulties of Tourette’s and ADHD to earn a master’s degree from Brooklyn College. I began my career as a community organizer at the Greater Flatbush Beacon School and later served as the executive director of NYS Tenants & Neighbors.