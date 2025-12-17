Op-Ed | New York deserves public health leadership in Washington

In 2019, New York City saw one of the largest measles outbreaks in nearly three decades – over 600 cases were reported. The city’s efforts to provide vaccinations to those in affected communities successfully curtailed the further spread of measles and prevented 6,500-8,100 additional cases.

This outbreak was a reminder for New York and the whole country – vaccines are safe, effective, and essential to protecting our children, our families, and ourselves.

For decades, vaccines have saved millions of lives. Through rigorous clinical trials and constant monitoring, vaccines continue to remain safe and effective. Routine childhood vaccinations among children born from 1994 to 2023 have prevented about 508 million cases of illness, 32 million hospitalizations, and 1,129,000 deaths. These are children whose dreams can be realized and resources that can be reinvested into our communities.

Yet, the political reality has changed. During the 2019 outbreak, President Trump emphasized the importance of vaccines for children. Now, we have a known vaccine skeptic RFK Jr. in charge of the largest public health institution in America, undermining the scientific and medical advice that we rely on. Historical biases have long sown seeds of vaccine hesitancy in our communities; today’s skepticism only serves to deepen these divides, jeopardizing long-term health and safety for all.

In New York, we remain steadfast in our commitment to scientific and evidence-backed medical decisions. We joined many of our Northeast neighbors to establish the Northeast Public Health Collaborative, ensuring that our region continues to provide families with vaccine information and guidance from doctors and health experts so families can protect themselves.

Recent data shows that kindergarten vaccination rates have declined across the country. And we’ve seen what happens when vaccination rates drop, we all become vulnerable, especially young infants, our elderly neighbors, and those who are immunocompromised. To protect our community and the people we love, we must continue to listen to scientific evidence and the years of data that back it up.

The choice before us is clear. We can either learn from the hard lessons of 2019, or we can allow preventable diseases to regain a foothold in our communities. But this is not just on the individual. We need our public health officials and our politicians to stop the spread of misinformation. This includes our New York congressional delegation, whether they be Democrats or Republicans. We need their voices now more than ever to stand up to the rhetoric and policies that are putting our children’s lives at risk.

The science is settled. Vaccines save lives. Our commitment to protecting New Yorkers must be equally unwavering.

The Honorable Maurice O’Brian Franklin, Ph.D. is Chair of Health and Wellness for One Hundred Black Men, Inc.