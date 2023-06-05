WATCH OUR DEBATES | City Council candidates battle it out ahead of June 27 primaries

Beginning June 5, Schneps Media and PoliticsNY will be hosting a series of key debates for the New York City Council primary elections.
The virtual debates, to be conducted over Zoom, will begin the evening of Monday, June 5, and will be moderated by a member of the Schneps editorial team.
The schedule is as follows (Click the links to register to participate):
- City Council District 9 (Manhattan), Monday, June 5, 6 p.m. — Assembly Members Inez Dickens and Al Taylor, along with candidate Yusef Salaam, are seeking the Democratic nomination for the council seat being vacated by the outgoing Kristin Richardson Joy.
- City Council District 43 (Brooklyn), Thursday, June 8, 6 p.m. — Stanley Ng, Susan Zhuang and Wai Yee Chan will debate for the open seat, which under redistricting becomes the first Asian-majority district in the entire city.
- City Council District 26 (Queens), Monday, June 12, at 7 p.m. — City Council Member Julie Won is facing a challenge from Hailie Kim for the Democratic nomination.
- City Council District 1 (Manhattan), Tuesday, June 13, at 6 p.m. — Three challengers to incumbent Christopher Marte — Susan Lee, Ursula Jung and Pooi Stewart — will participate in the debate.
- City Council District 42 (Brooklyn), Tuesday, June 13, at 7 p.m. — City Council Member Charles Barron will debate his Democratic primary challenger, Christopher Banks.
- City Council District 13, Democratic (Bronx), Wednesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. — City Council Member Marjorie Velazquez will square off against her two primary challengers, John Perez and Bernadette Ferrara.
- City Council District 13, Republican (Bronx), Wednesday, June 14, at 7 p.m. — George Havranek and H. Samantha Zherka will face each other as they try to win over GOP voters for the party’s nomination.
- City Council District 23 (Queens), Thursday, June 15, at 6 p.m. — City Council Member Linda Lee will debate two Democratic rivals, Rubaiya Rahman and Steve Behar.
- City Council District 19 (Queens), Thursday, June 15, at 7 p.m. — Democratic hopefuls Paul Graziano and Christopher Bae, along with former City Council Member Tony Avella, have been invited to participate in the forum as they seek the nomination for the seat held by Republican Vickie Paladino.