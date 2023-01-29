Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

For the second day in a row, New Yorkers took to the streets Saturday in protest of the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who was killed by Memphis police officers after a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

Body camera footage released Friday evening shows Black Memphis police officers beating a defenseless Nichols to death — an action which has sparked outcry and demonstrations across the United States.

At two separate events on Jan. 28, protestors expressed outrage over the police killing of yet another Black man.

Peter Kerre, the organizer of “Justice Ride,” which started in Union Square Saturday afternoon, said he hadn’t seen the video, but was haunted enough by the still images of Nichols’ killing.