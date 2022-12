Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Queens Rep. Grace Meng and Senator Edward Markey (D-MA) are calling on House and Senate leaders to provide another $1 billion for the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), the $7.1 billion program the two lawmakers helped create last year that connects more students to the internet.

The money, which pays for devices and broadband services, helps students who have had no internet access get online, and schools and libraries in Queens and New York City have received millions from the program.