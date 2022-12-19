Migrant crisis | Tent shelter facility on Randall’s Island may be resurrected with another surge of new arrivals, Adams admin says

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Decommissioned only weeks ago, the tent shelter facility on Randall’s Island that had accommodated some arriving migrants in New York this fall may be resurrected if another surge of newcomers occurs, the Adams administration reported to the City Council Monday.

On Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams warned of a possible surge in new migrant arrivals due to the impending expiration of a federal rule that had stemmed their flow over the southern border since October. President Joe Biden’s administration started utilizing the rule – Title 42, which allows the feds to prevent migration over the U.S. border amid a public health emergency – in October as a way to lessen a surge of mostly South and Central America asylum seekers over the southern border.