Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

During her first State of the District Address to the Flushing community on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Councilwoman Sandra Ung discussed her accomplishments in her first year in office and her legislative agenda for the new year.

In a room filled with supporters at the Glow Community Center, located at 133-29 41st, Ung outlined the challenges she faced throughout the year in regard to quality-of-life issues, transportation, housing and public safety.