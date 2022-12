Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

While Mayor Eric Adams may have declared over a month ago that the tide of asylum seekers flowing into the city since the spring had slowed considerably, his administration announced the opening of eight new so-called Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation sites across the city Wednesday afternoon.

The city chose eight community-based organizations to run the sites and granted them a total of $2.1 million – spread across the groups – to support their operations, according to a release from City Hall.