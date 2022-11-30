Holden applauds Mayor Adams for creating mental illness initiative

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Queens Council Member Robert Holden released a statement Tuesday, Nov. 29, applauding New York City Mayor Eric Adams for creating a new initiative meant to help New York City residents suffering from severe mental illnesses. In addition to praising the mayor, Holden also proposed three pieces of legislation meant to complement the initiative.

Under this new initiative, city workers are advised to take people experiencing psychiatric issues to the hospital so they can be evaluated. Even those who refuse voluntary assistance must be sent to the hospital for evaluation.