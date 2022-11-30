‘A new era of leadership’: Queens, NYC electeds celebrate Jeffries as new Democratic leader of the House

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Several elected officials from Queens and throughout the city on Wednesday celebrated the election of Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries as the new Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives. He becomes the first African American to be elected as a Congressional leader.

Jeffries has represented New York’s eighth congressional district since 2013.

Queens Congresswoman Grace Meng has known Jeffries since she first joined the New York state Legislature in 2009. She said it wasn’t long before she viewed him as a friend and role model.