Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Who runs this city?

The New York City Sanitation Department (DSNY) is hoping a viral TikTok phrase will help ignite the war on rats and rodents spreading throughout the city with the release of a new t-shirt that reads, “The rats don’t run this city – we do.”

The t-shirt campaign comes after Mayor Eric Adams and Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced reduced hours that trash will sit on sidewalks and streets before pickup to combat the city’s rodent problem.