Inaugural ‘Power Admin’ event recognizes the importance of administrative pros

Behind every great leader is a great administrator. That’s the idea behind the Power Admin event on Thursday night, Jan. 19, 2023 at Terrace at the Park in Queens.

Sponsored by Schneps Media, the event will recognize and reward the achievements, dedication and importance of administrative professionals — including executive assistants, chiefs of staff, coordinators, etc.

“Every successful leader knows the importance of their team including top administrators and assistants. They are a critical part of running a business yet in many instances employers don’t have the opportunity to recognize them for their great work and importance,” said Josh Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media. “We are excited to shine the light on these individuals and give them the acknowledgement they deserve on behalf of you and your company.”