Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Hyper-local politics matter and Schneps Media and PoliticsNY is putting their foot to the pedal with a series of key debates Congressional and state senate primaries in New York City and Long Island.

The debates will be moderated by PoliticsNY Editor-in-Chief, Stephen Witt, and Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist Jane Hanson. They will be hosted as Zoom webinars, kicking off at 5 p.m. this coming Monday July 25 with the newly drawn all-Manhattan 12th Congressional district debate.

The debates will then run all next week and culminate with the newly drawn 10th Congressional district with all 15 candidates invited to participate. They will then run as recordings throughout Schneps Media’s daily amNY Metro and the largest group of hyper-local news outlets covering every neighborhood in the city.

“As the largest media company serving the local New York City Metropolitan area, it is our mission to inform residents of the platform and views of candidates seeking to become our public servants,” said Schneps Media CEO Joshua Schneps.

Schneps Media Political Editor-in-Chief Stephen Witt noted the importance that voters pay attention to their state senate races as candidates will likely weigh in on bail reforms, education, property taxes and more. Meanwhile, potential congress members will talk about issues concerning the U.S. Supreme Court, foreign policy, immigration and bringing federal dollars back home to the district.

So throw some popcorn in the microwave and turn on your favorite smart device to help inform you on choosing who will best represent your interests in Albany and Washington.

To view the full lineup and schedule of debates as well as register for one or all at no cost visit www.PoliticsNY.com/Debates.