2022 Primary Election Debate: Congressional District 1

Nick LaLota and Anthony Figliola participated in PoliticsNY’s Republican primary debate in the race to represent Suffolk County in the first congressional district. Moderated by Jane Hanson and Stephen Witt, the winner will be decided in the upcoming August 23rd Republican primary election.

The district’s communities are: South Hampton, East Hampton, Sagaponack, Sag Harbor, Quague, West Hampton, Port Jefferson, Old Field, Lake Grove, Head of the Harbor, Greenport, Lloyd Harbor, Huntington Bay, Northport and Nissequogue