NY Lawmakers on the Move, July 11, 2022

Maloney applauds Biden’s executive order protecting access to reproductive health care services

U.S. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn), Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, last week issued the following statement regarding President Biden’s Executive Order Protecting Access to Reproductive Health Care Services in response to the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning the constitutional right to abortion guaranteed in Roe v. Wade.

“In this critical moment, I applaud President Biden for issuing today’s Executive Order, which protects abortion access and underscores Democrats’ commitment to fighting back against the anti-abortion and anti-freedom agenda being pursued by Republican-appointed members of the Supreme Court. I am proud that the Executive Order advances efforts that the Oversight Committee has championed, including expanding access to medication abortion and protecting access to contraceptives,” said Maloney.

“Next week, my Committee is holding a hearing to tell the story of what overturning Roe means for people across America—especially the most vulnerable among us. I’ve spent years in Congress advocating for equitable access to reproductive health care, and the Oversight Committee will not stop fighting until everyone can access the care they need when they need it.”

Cymbrowitz joins Ukraine Consul General & Holocaust groups in celebrating reopening of Babi Yar Triangle

Assemblyman Steven Cymbrowitz (D-Brooklyn) last week joined Ukraine’s Consul General and local Holocaust/veterans’ groups and community leaders in celebrating the reopening of Babi Yar Triangle in Brighton Beach after a $1.48 million reconstruction.

First opened in 1981 to memorialize the victims of one of World War II’s worst atrocities, the triangle at Brighton 14th Street and Corbin Place serves as both a playground and a gathering space for adults and seniors — many of them Holocaust survivors and immigrants from Ukraine, the site of the 1941 Babi Yar massacre.

“I’m honored to have Consul General Oleksii Holubov with us today to celebrate the reopening of this beautifully transformed space,” Cymbrowitz said. “For our Holocaust survivors and neighbors who came here from Ukraine, Babi Yar Triangle is a place to remember loved ones and friends who died during civilization’s darkest hour. Yet the park is also a symbol of hope, as you can see from the children playing here. Even in the face of despair, the strength of the human spirit always wins out. Life moves forward.”

On September 29 – 30, 1941, Nazi soldiers massacred almost 34,000 Jews in the Babi Yar ravine in Kiev. Over the course of the 778 days of Nazi rule, the ravine became a mass grave for over 100,000 people. In September 2021, Cymbrowitz visited the Babyn Yar Memorial in Kiev to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the atrocities. The memorial was damaged by a Soviet missile strike in March of this year.

Colton continues fight against Homeless Shelters

Assemblyman William Colton (D-Brooklyn) said last week he finally had a meeting in his district office with the city Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary P. Jenkins, and Deputy Commissioner Marricka Scott about two proposed homeless shelters in the district.

“I had a brief conversation with the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner in my office regarding both proposed homeless shelters. A box of many thousands’ petitions signed by the agitated residents was given to them. After the meeting I took a tour with the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner where we were joined by Community Leaders,” said Colton.

“After meeting with the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner it is clear to me that we must continue to fight against both proposed homeless shelters located at 2147 Bath Avenue and 137 Kings Highway in Brooklyn. As I mentioned before the city must build permanent housing to serve the needs of low-income families and supportive housing for those who need addiction or mental health services. But the city administration instead of providing permanent solutions for the homeless crisis such as subsidized or supportive housing, is allowing these temporary shelters to become a business that provides an opportunity for developers to make a profit, with the taxpayer’s monies.

“Therefore, I am calling upon the community and their leaders to join me in a continued fight against both proposed homeless shelters at 2147 Bath Avenue and 137 Kings Highway in Brooklyn. We cannot and we will not allow this project to go on. Together we can win this fight,” Colton added.

CM Stevens to hold community baby shower

City Council Member Althea Stevens (D-Bronx) this month will be co-sponsoring alongside Bronx Health Care Systems & NYPD Community Affairs Bureau a Community Baby Shower.

The purpose of the community baby shower is to provide resources & support for expecting mothers in the community. Understanding that it takes a village to raise a child, there will be organizations that specialize in parental care in attendance to provide informative outlets that members of the community can utilize.

Currently, 183 expecting mothers are registered to be in attendance for the event. As the date of the Community Baby shower is approaching over 200 pregnant mothers are expected to be registered.

The event is slated for between 12 noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 23 at Mullaly Park, 1055 Jerome Avenue in the Bronx. For further info contact [email protected], (917) 565-2404.

Gianaris launches summer reading program

Senator Michael Gianaris (D-Queens) last week launched his annual summer reading program, aiming to bring more children to libraries and encourage reading between school years.

Gianaris hosts this program annually. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.”

“Students benefit from continuing to read while school is out during the summer,” said Gianaris. “My summer reading challenge aims to ignite a love of learning by keeping children engaged in reading during the summer months. I encourage families and children to participate and read together during this time of year.”

To participate, parents, guardians, and educators can go to www.gianaris.nysenate.gov, click on the Summer Reading Program banner, and fill in the relevant information for their child. The deadline for submissions is September 1, 2022. All participating students will receive a certificate signed by Senator Gianaris.