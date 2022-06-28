NY Lawmakers on the Move, June 28, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

MBP Levine, CM Joseph Rally for more bathrooms

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and Council Member Rita Joseph today will rally in support of their legislation (Int. 258) aimed at combating New York City’s notorious lack of public restrooms prior to the City Council’s hearing on the bill.

The two lawmakers will be joined by notable TikTok influencer Teddy Siegel of Got2GoNYC, who has gained national prominence for her social media advocacy for the increase of public restrooms as an issue of health equity.

The legislation would be an important step towards ensuring all New Yorkers have access to public restrooms by requiring the City to publish a report on feasible locations to install a public bathroom in every ZIP code across the five boroughs.

It will also require the Department of Transportation and the Department of Parks and Recreation to consult with Community Boards and the public about building new bathroom locations.

These agencies must submit a report to the Mayor and Speaker of the City Council no later than June 1, 2023 that identifies at least 1 location in each ZIP code citywide where it is feasible to install a public bathroom. The report must also include information about potential budget, technical or safety challenges associated with installing and maintaining public bathroom facilities in the locations identified.

The rally is slated for 12 p.m., today, June 28 on the steps of City Hall and the hearing is slated for 2 p.m., also at City Hall in Lower Manhattan.

Legislator Lafazan proposes ban on concealed handguns on Nassau County Properties and transit

Nassau County Legislator Joshua A. Lafazan (D-Woodbury) yesterday announced a new bill, banning concealed carry on Nassau County properties.

These county properties include the Nassau County Community College campus, Nassau County public transit, and any other buildings and properties owned by the County.

This bill proposal comes after the United States Supreme Court ruling on Thursday June 23rd, which struck down a New York State law that required people in New York to present documentation allowing them to carry hand guns outside of the home. The Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision that the Second Amendment protects the right to carry a handgun both in and out of the home as a means for self defense.

In 2022 alone, there have been more than 250 mass shootings as well as almost 20,000 deaths related to gun violence in America. Additionally, with recent mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde, and Harlem, millions of Americans are pleading for increased procedures to possess a firearm, rather than making it easier to obtain and carry guns in public.

“The elimination of “good cause” for concealed carry would make residents less safe,” said Lafazan. “Therefore creating legislation such as this would keep Nassau County residents safe, especially when it comes to acts of gun violence.”

Rivera, Criminal Justice Committee looks at DOC reforms

City Council member Carlina Rivera (D-Manhattan), chair of the Committee on Criminal Justice, today will have the committee hear several proposed measures to reform the city’s Department of Corrections (DOC).

Among these is legislation to put social workers in city correctional facilities. The bill would require the Department of Correction (“DOC”) to maintain a ratio of at least one social worker for every ten incarcerated persons at each City correctional facility by 2026.

This bill would also require DOC to report the number of social workers and the number of incarcerated persons at each correctional facility on a quarterly basis. This report would be posted on the DOC website and submitted to the Mayor and Speaker of the Council. The first report would be due on January 31, 2023.

Other measures would require dyslexia screening and treatment in city jails, establishing a program for child visitors at DOC facilities, and requiring the DOC to use an electronic case management system to track investigations of sexual abuse.

The public meeting is slated for 10 a.m. today, June 28 at City Hall in Lower Manhattan. Livestream.

Vernikov continues to examine anti-semitism at CUNY

City Council Member Inna Vernikov (R-Brooklyn) next week will host a press conference titled “Exposing Anti-Semitism at CUNY” on the steps of City Hall prior to a city council hearing on the subject.

The Council’s Higher Education Committee will be conducting a hearing which will expose a pervasive culture of anti-Semitism on CUNY campuses. Instances of assault, hate, discrimination, intimidation, and a downright hostile environment for Jewish students and professors have been sadly increasing for many years.

Earlier this month, Vernikov pulled $50k in funding from a program affiliated with the CUNY School of Law because she could not in good conscience continue to support an institution of higher learning that has miserably failed to protect its Jewish students and professors. CUNY has failed to act on this matter in accordance with the values of equality, tolerance, justice and liberty that are at the core of our country’s principles.

During the press conference, the #EndJewHatred civil rights movement will gather on the steps of City Hall to show support for this critically important hearing, and to stand in solidarity with Jewish students and faculty at CUNY.

The rally is slated for 9 a.m., Thursday, June 30 on the Steps of City Hall across form 250 Broadway in Lower Manhattan.

Louis, CB 17 host 7th Annual Sumptuous Sampling event

City Council Member Farah Louis (D-Brooklyn) and Community Board 17 tonight will host East Flatbush’s 7th Annual Sumptuous Sampling event.

The event will feature 10-15 restaurants donating a signature dish to the community to sample for free as a launching event for the 7th Annual East Flatbush Restaurant Week from June 29 to July 10.

The tasting is slated for 6-9 p.m., tonight, June 28 at K & L Manor, 4501 Glenwood Road in Brooklyn.