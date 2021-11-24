Adams discusses gun laws on The View

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams was invited to The View to discuss some heavy topics before Thanksgiving. Focused on spreading his campaign message to a wider audience of New Yorkers who may not know him, he gave out harsh criticisms of the city’s gun owners, and commented on the state of American politics.

“We have an over proliferation of guns and now children can get guns and not laptops, iPads, things that they need,” Adams said to host Whoopi Goldberg. The show is meant to bring the varying opinions of American women on hot topics to morning television.

“When I met with the president a couple of months ago, I talked about the combination of city, state and federal agencies, looking at how we coordinate together to stop the illegal gun dealers to get these guns in our northern cities,” he continued

The Supreme Court is currently taking on a major gun control case, which reignited the discussion on gun rights just as the Kyle Rittenhouse case was being decided. Rittenhouse, who shot three people during the civil unrest in Wisconsin, was recently found not guilty on all charges, causing anti-gun activists to take to the streets once again.

“It is frightening what is about to play out on this stage of the Supreme Court,” the mayor-elect commented. His home borough of Brooklyn, where he is about to finish out his term as borough president, has seen some improvements in terms of gun violence, but Adams is still worried.

“We have one of the most stringent gun laws on concealed weapons. They are now going to rule that you can carry those concealed weapons in our city, in a subway station, in restaurants.

New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen tackles the pressing questions around the right to carry a gun outside of the home. According to a symposium on the SCOTUSBlog, “New York law says that if someone does not first obtain a government license, then they have no Second Amendment right anywhere, both outside and in their own home.” Some lawyers say this is an extreme infringement upon second amendment rights.

“I think that we could adjust it to comply with the law but also put in place barriers and restrictions [so] that people can’t get the guns in the first place,” Adams said. “We don’t know exactly what the ruling is going to be.”