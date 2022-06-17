Assembly & Statewide Office Early Voting Starts tomorrow, Saturday, June 18

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Starting tomorrow, Saturday, June 17 registered voters across the city will have the chance to make their voices heard by casting their early ballots in the Democratic and Republican primaries for several upcoming races, including governor, state assembly and several judgeships.

Election Day for these contests is Tuesday, June 28.

The primaries for congressional and state Senate races were originally going to take place on June 28, but the New York State of Appeals struck down the original map that was written and approved by the Democratic-controlled state Legislature earlier that year. A neutral expert and state judge were then brought in to draw a new map, leading the congressional primaries to be delayed to Aug. 23.

The early voting for the June 28 primary is scheduled to take place from June 18 to June 26 during the following hours.

Saturday, June 18: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 19: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, June 20: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 23: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, June 24: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 25: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Here are the early voting locations.