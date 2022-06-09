NY Lawmakers on the Move, June 9, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Clarke introduces bipartisan resolution designating June as National Cybersecurity Month

U.S. Rep. Yvette D. Clarke (D-Brooklyn) yesterday joined with U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) to introduce a resolution to designate June as National Cybersecurity Education Month.

The resolution also aims to educate Americans on the essential role of cybersecurity education and to support federal, state, and local efforts.

“As Chair of the Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection, & Innovation Subcommittee, I have long pursued the solutions necessary towards protecting American interests and the American people in cyberspaces in the face of hostile powers bolstering their own cyber capabilities. While technological advances are significant in our efforts, they remain only half the equation. If we do not take the steps to provide our population with the cyber literacy necessary to detect and overcome these virtual threats, a daunting vulnerability will persist through our defenses,” said Clarke.

“When it comes to cybersecurity, knowledge equates to safety and security. Through National Cybersecurity Education Month, we will further our federal commitment towards educating the American people on the best practices to protect their personal information online from any threat that may arise long into the future,” she added.

Davila, Bushwick community set 4th Annual Knickerbocker Avenue Puerto Rican Day Parade

Assemblywoman Maritza Davila (D-Bushwick, Williamsburg), Magnifico Youth Sports Association, El Puente, RiseBoro Community Partnership, 83rd Precinct Community Council and Community Stakeholders have united once again to put together this year’s 4th Annual Knickerbocker Avenue Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Thousands upon thousands of families from across the world come out to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

The theme this year is “La Historia de Nuestra Bandera,” which focuses on the history of the island’s fight against colonialism and the people’s bravery during the revolt against the Spaniards. Currently, the island is keeping up the fight to continue thriving after years of devastation with Hurricane Maria, the earthquakes and constant blackouts.

The aim to strengthen the bridge between our native homeland, Brooklyn and across the world, to bring families together and bring light to the beauty of the Puerto Rican culture.

Among the elected officials expected to be in attendance include Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez, State Senator Julia Salazar, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, Councilwoman Sandy Nurse, Borough President Antonio Reynoso, District Leader Julio Peña, and more.

The parade is slated for between 3-5 p.m., Sunday, June 12 along Knickerbocker Avenue, starting on Menahan Street and ending on Flushing Avenue in North Brooklyn.

Menin, Small Business Committee to examine One-Stop Shop NYC Business Portal

City Council Member Julie Menin (D-Manhattan), chair of the Committee on Small Business will hold a meeting with the committee today to introduce and examine a bill that would require the Commissioner of Small Business Services (“SBS”) to create a “One-Stop Shop NYC Business Portal,” through which with all applications, permits, licenses, and related information needed to open and operate a small business in the City would be available in a single, easily accessible, and easy-to-navigate location on the SBS website, as well as via a mobile application.

Under the measure a user could submit and check on the status of applications, permits, and licenses through this portal. Before creating the portal, the Commissioner would be required to consult with the heads of other City agencies who oversee requirements related to small businesses, in order to conduct a review of all such applications, permits, licenses, and related information, as well as the processes and procedures used by individuals in interacting with City agencies in opening and operating a small business.

The Commissioner and other agency heads would consider ways that such processes and procedures can be facilitated and made more efficient through the use of the One-Stop Shop NYC Business portal, with the goal of devising methods to assist small businesses in moving through application and permit processes more quickly and easily.

The Commissioner also would be required to review annually the effectiveness and efficiency of the One-Stop Shop NYC Business Portal, to carry out improvements to facilitate its use, and to report on such improvements to the Mayor and the Council.

The remote public meeting is slated for 10 a.m., today, June 9 at Virtual Room 1.

Brooklyn DA Gonzalez to host Anti-Gun Violence Youth Summit

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, together with New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, today will host an Anti-Gun Violence Youth Summit in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

“Teaching our young people about the harms of gun violence and how to avoid it is critical to keeping communities healthy and safe. As part of our all-out effort to reduce shootings in Brooklyn this summer – which includes aggressive enforcement, gun buybacks, legislative advocacy and much more – we will host a unique summit aimed at educating and engaging our youth,” said Gonzalez.

“They are not just our future, but also a force that can help prevent violence in our neighborhoods right here and now. My thanks to New Yorkers Against Gun Violence for partnering with us and for bringing their effective educational program to Bed-Stuy,” he added.

Gonzalez said that the Anti-Gun Violence Youth Summit will educate high school students on root causes of violence, teach ways to address underlying trauma, and provide them with the opportunity to brainstorm solutions they would want to see in their communities.

The day-long event will kick off at 9 a.m., today, June 9 at Restoration Plaza, 1368 Fulton Street, in Bedford-Stuyvesant Brooklyn when public high schools are closed for Chancellor’s Day.