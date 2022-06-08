Delgado nabs endorsement from all five NYC Democratic Party chairs

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

The Democratic Chairs representing all five New York City boroughs Wednesday united to endorse and re-elect Antonio Delgado for Lt. Governor.

Delgado, a former congress member representing upstate New York was sworn in as the Lt. Governor May 25. He replaces former Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin, who resigned April 12 after having been indicted on federal bribery charges.

Assemblymember Rodynese Bichotte of Brooklyn, Rep. Gregory Meeks of Queens, Assemblymember Michael Cusick of Staten Island, Former Assemblymember Keith Wright of Manhattan, and Senator Jamaal Bailey of Bronx, cited his ability to connect and bring people together when endorsing Delgado for Lt. Governor.

“One of New York’s biggest strengths is its diversity. I’m humbled that this group of leaders spanning from one side of the city to the next have put their faith in me to deliver for their communities.” said Delgado. “The Empire State is at its best when we are unified around a common belief in public service and commitment to delivering results. They know I’ll do that. These five public servants can count on me to represent New York City each and every day as Lt. Governor.”

“Antonio Delgado was a proven fighter for New Yorkers as a Member of Congress and he has brought that same tenacity to the Lieutenant Governor’s office,” said Cusick. “I am proud to endorse Antonio Delgado in the Democratic primary and I look forward to seeing the great work he will do for New Yorkers in the future.”

“Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado is not only experienced and battle-tested but he has been delivering for New Yorkers since day one in Congress.” said Wright. “That is why this June, we must re-elect Governor Kathy Hochul and Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado.”

“New York state needs to elect a ticket of leaders with a proven record of getting things done in New York,” said Meeks. “I have worked with Lieutenant Governor Delgado and he has proven himself to be the one for the job by continuously fighting hard for the resources that New Yorkers need in Congress and delivering.”

“Antonio Delgado is a rising star in our state and our nation, who is already working with Gov. Hochul to improve the lives of all New Yorkers as he did for his constituents in the Hudson Valley,” said Bichotte Hermelyn. “Brooklyn is ready to roll up its sleeves to nominate our Governor and our Lieutenant Governor this month to lead the fight against a reactionary Republican party that stands in the way of progress New Yorkers and Americans need.”

“We must send the strongest ticket to the general election in June, we must make sure that Governor Kathy Hochul and Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado are re-elected,” said Bailey. “We cannot sit on the sidelines. On June 28th, we must vote for Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado.”