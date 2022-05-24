NY Lawmakers on the Move May 24, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

AOC endorses nine for New York State Assembly

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Queens, Bronx) yesterday announced her endorsement of nine progressive State Assembly candidates that make up the New York Working Families Party’s “We Can’t Wait” slate.

The “We Can’t Wait” slate is made up of working class candidates running campaigns focused on affordable housing, universal health care, climate investments, and quality education.

They include Juan Ardila, District 37; Samy Olivares, District 54; Keron Alleyne, District 60; Delsenia Glover, District 70; Jessica Altagracia Woolford, District 81; Jonathan Soto, AD 82; Vanessa Agudelo, District 95; Sarahana Shrestha, District 103; and Justin Chaires, District 111.

“With skyrocketing rent and rising costs, it’s harder than ever to make ends meet in New York. The nine candidates of New York Working Families Party’s “We Can’t Wait” Assembly slate are parents, teachers, and tenants who know what it’s like to worry about medical bills, eviction, and student debt,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “Right now, we need leaders at all levels of government laser-focused on delivering for working families. We can’t wait for guaranteed healthcare. We can’t wait for affordable housing. We can’t wait for climate justice. That’s why I’m proud to endorse and support the “We Can’t Wait” Assembly candidates. I can’t wait to partner with them once they’re elected to make sure New York is a place where everyone can live with dignity.”

Ramos, Bronson to rally at state capitol to empower New York’s nail salon workers

Senator Jessica Ramos (D-Queens) and Assemblymember Harry Bronson (D-Rochester) will rally today with nail salon workers and community allies to demand state lawmakers pass the Nail Salon Minimum Standards Council Act, landmark legislation to protect New York’s nail salon workers.

Despite the reforms of recent years, a shocking April report from the ILR Worker Institute at Cornell University showed that the state’s nail salon industry is still in crisis, as workers — who are overwhelmingly AAPI women and Latina — continue to endure dangerous working conditions, low pay and exploitation across the state.

The Nail Salon Minimum Standards Council Act, which Ramos and Bronson introduced in January, would give workers a seat at the table alongside government and small business owners to collaborate on new baseline health, safety and wage standards across the industry.

As New York’s legislative session comes to a close, workers plan to visit with lawmakers following Tuesday’s presser, building awareness around this innovative bill while urging lawmakers to prioritize the legislation in the next session.

The rally is slated for 12 noon, today, May 24 at the Albany Capitol Building, 4th Floor Senate Lobby.

Rosenthal celebrates Assembly’s passage of Adult Survivors Act

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal (D-Manhattan) yesterday celebrated the New York State Assembly’s passage of the Adult Survivor’s Act (ASA).

Like the the Child Victims Act (CVA), the ASA will provide adults who were sexually assaulted with a one-year lookback window within which to bring previously time-barred civil cases. Working with a broad coalition of survivors and advocates, many of whom worked to pass the CVA, Assemblymember Rosenthal introduced the bill in 2019, and has worked to build support among her colleagues in the Assembly.

“Regardless of your age, sexual assault destroys a piece of you, and it takes most survivors time to process and overcome the unique trauma. More time than New York law currently allows. Today is a watershed moment for survivors of sexual assault. Today, New York says that standing with survivors is more important than shielding individuals and institutions from liability,” said Rosenthal.

“When the ASA finally becomes law, the doors to justice will be flung wide open and countless survivors will have an opportunity to seize justice by filing a case against their abusers, and the institutions that harbored them, in the civil court,” she added.

The ASA passed the Assembly by a margin of 148-3 It had previously passed the New York State Senate, where it was carried by Brad Hoylman, Chair of the Judiciary Committee, unanimously. Governor Hochul has already committed publicly to signing the ASA into law when it is delivered to her.

QBP Richards to host Memorial Day observance ceremony

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. will host a Memorial Day Observance Ceremony on Wednesday.

The ceremony will pay tribute to all U.S. service members who died in the line of duty and will recognize all those who have served in our Armed Forces. The event will include a wreath-placement ceremony to honor all those whose lives were lost in service to our nation.

State Senators Joseph Addabbo Jr. and James Sanders Jr, and Council Members Robert Holden, Joann Ariola, and Vickie Paladino are co-sponsoring the event, which will feature the presentation of Citations of Honor to three distinguished members of the military community from Queens.

Staff Sergeant Catalina Gaviria: Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and current member of the Unites States Air Force Reserve. Provided support for Operation Enduring Freedom. First Sergeant Neil Jordan (ret.): Veteran of the New York Army National Guard and current commander of the Queens County VFW. Service included deployment in Afghanistan. Staff Sergeant Raymond Ramos (ret.): Veteran of the United States Army and current commander of the Queensboro Hill VFW Post 3427 in Flushing, Queens. Service included deployment in Iraq.

The ceremony will also include the presentation of the colors by the Francis Lewis H.S. Color Guard, and a performance of Taps.

The ceremony is slated for 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 25 at Veterans Memorial Garden in front of Queens Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Boulevard in Kew Gardens.