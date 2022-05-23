NY Lawmakers on the Move May 23, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Mayor Adams declares NYC state of emergency amid nationwide infant formula shortage

New York City Mayor Eric Adams yesterday signed Emergency Executive Order 98 (EEO 98), declaring a state of emergency related to the shortage of supply in infant formula.

The order will empower the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) to prevent price gouging for formula under section 5-42 of Title 6 of the Rules of the City of New York.

The effort comes as the United States grapples with a nationwide shortage of infant formula, stemming from a voluntary recall and temporary closure of a facility by Abbott Nutrition, one of the largest formula providers in the country.

“The nationwide infant formula shortage has caused unimaginable pain and anxiety for families across New York — and we must act with urgency,” said Adams. “This emergency executive order will help us to crack down on any retailer looking to capitalize on this crisis by jacking up prices on this essential good. Our message to struggling mothers and families is simple: Our city will do everything in its power to assist you during this challenging period.”

Kaplan decries Proud Boys latest march through a Long Island downtown

State Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) yesterday decried news of the so-called “Proud Boys” once again marching through the streets of Rockville Centre.

“While we were rallying against hate yesterday in Great Neck, the racist, neo-fascist ‘Proud boys’ were marching through the streets of Nassau County once again in an effort to intimidate our community and spread their vile, hateful agenda,” said Kaplan. .

“We have to reject this hate and extremism whenever it shows itself in our community, so I’m calling this shameful display out for what it is: nothing more than a modern-day Klan march happening in our community. There’s no place for this hate on Long Island, and we all need to speak with one voice in saying so.”

Malliotakis lauds court approval of NYS Congressional Maps

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island, Brooklyn) yesterday said democracy was preserved in New York through the actions of the state courts and their approval of new district lines for U.S. Congressional seats.

“The heavy-hand of one party Democrat rule in Albany was rejected by the courts and now the people of our state can choose their elected representatives, not the other way around. While I’m saddened that parts of Gravesend have been excluded, I’m happy that the majority of the district remains the same,” said Malliotakis.

“One thing that will remain constant in the new 11th Congressional District is my commitment to my constituents and the work my staff and I do to push back on the high inflation, record gas prices and skyrocketing crime the Democrats have brought us with their one-party rule,” the lawmaker added.

CM Dinowitz deeply disturbed by CUNY Law Faculty Backing Anti-Israel Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Resolution

City Council Member Eric Dinowitz (D-Bronx), chair of the council’s Committee on Higher Education, on Friday said he was deeply disturbed that professors from the City University of New York (CUNY) Law School faculty approved a resolution demanding action to support Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Israel.

The recently endorsed CUNY Law Student Government resolution was passed last December and has been endorsed by more than twenty other student organizations.

The resolution was also co-sponsored by CUNY Law Jewish Law Student Association (JLSA) and the CUNY Law Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), the latter organization being present on an April 2nd pro-Palestinian protest calling for the expulsion of Zionist faculty and students from CUNY during a rally.

“It is deeply disturbing that once again, a CUNY-affiliated entity is expressing support for a policy that singles out the only Jewish state on the planet and the only democracy in the region. The BDS movement aims to simplify a terribly complex and agonizing conflict occurring across the world from New York City–home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel. Its goals are delegitimization and demonization. This is an incredibly important fact to be aware of, as BDS seeks to deny Jewish people the right of self-determination and propagates anti-Semitic tropes and conspiracy theories,” said Dinowitz.

“This resolution comes at a time when anti-Jewish hate crimes are at unprecented levels across our city. This also comes at a time when anti-Semitism is plaguing our CUNY campuses, in very explicit ways. Just a few weeks ago, protestors in broad daylight called for the expulsion of “Zionist” faculty and students, purposefully instilling fear in those who believe that Israel has a right to exist as a Jewish state.

“In my capacity as Chair of the City Council’s Committee on Higher Education, I am committed to working to root out anti-Semitism from our CUNY system and help to fulfill its promise as a great equalizer and pathway to economic security. Moreover, as Chair of the City Council’s Jewish Caucus, I will keep fighting against violence and extremism, in person and on digital platforms, that is directed not only at the Jewish community, but all marginalized New Yorkers.”