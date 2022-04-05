Local Social Security Offices to Resume In-Person Services

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Social Security Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi announced Monday that local Social Security offices will restore in-person services, including for people without an appointment, on Thursday April 7.

The reopening comes for the first time since Tuesday, March 17, 2020, when the federal agency in-person services were closed for health safety reasons due to the COVID pandemic. Online and telephone services have always remained open.

“To avoid waiting in line, I strongly encourage people, who can, to use our online services at www.socialsecurity.gov, call us, and schedule appointments in advance rather than walking in without an appointment. Phone appointments can save you a trip to a busy office. I thank the public for your patience as we work to increase service,” said Kijakazi.

“Customers who walk in without appointments may encounter delays and longer waits at our offices. Be aware that our offices tend to be the busiest first thing in the morning, early in the week, and during the early part of the month, so people may want to plan to visit at other times,” the commissioner added.

Kijakzai said that while the local offices are reopening, given that many of the people the office serves that have health vulnerabilities, and consistent with our union agreements, they will continue to require certain safety measures including masking, physical distancing, and self-health checks for COVID-19 symptoms.

“We will provide masks to the public and employees if they need them,” she said.

Kijakzai noted that during the pandemic millions of people have used the agency’s secure and convenient online services and received help by phone. People who have access to the internet should first try the online services before calling or visiting an office, she said.

People who set up their my Social Security account have access to additional personalized services. They can request a replacement Social Security card online if they meet certain requirements. If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, request a replacement SSA-1099, and if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a current Benefit Verification Letter from their account.

In order to enhance public service and strengthen the integrity of the Social Security Number, the Social Security Administration opened the Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Manhattan Social Security Card Centers. The Centers are located at: 154 Pierrepont Street, Sixth Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201; 155-10 Jamaica Avenue, Second Floor, Jamaica, NY 11432; 820 Concourse Village West, Second Floor, Bronx, NY 10451; and 123 William Street, Third Floor, New York, NY 10038

People may create their my Social Security account, a personalized online service, at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

To learn more, please visit www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/gethelp/ and www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices/.”