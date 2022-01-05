Adams Names Administration’s A Team

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Mayor Eric Adams today named members of his senior staff, including making it official that Brooklyn powerhouse Attorney Frank Carone is his Chief of Staff.

Carone was first rumored to become chief of staff in this and other publications. He is charged with overseeing operations at city hall and Advancing Adams’ strategic policies and priorities. He is one of 14 senior staff members named.

“This team has the experience, knowledge, and skill to take our government — and our city — to new heights,” said Adams. “Our motto is Get Stuff Done — and we are already off to a flying start. Together, we will work day in and day out to make New York City safer, more equitable, and more prosperous for all.”

Carone, born in Brooklyn and raised in Canarsie, was most recently a high-powered partner at the law firm of Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone, LLP,. He also served as law secretary for the Kings County Democratic Committee. Carone earned a B.S. from St. John’s University and a JD from Brooklyn Law School.

“We are at a pivotal moment in our city’s history, and we need strong leadership to bring New York back better than ever,” said Carone. “Mayor Adams has already proved himself in the early days of his administration to be exactly that kind of leader. I am honored to join his team and serve the city that I love. As chief of staff, I will be focused on ensuring City Hall runs smoothly, keeping our City agencies aligned, and delivering on the mayor’s vision for the city.”

Among the list of 14, only one – Eric Ulrich has a public profile. Ulrich served as a Republican City Council member representing southwest Queens for the past 12 years before being term-limited out of office last year. He was named a senior advisor to the mayor.

Ulrich is credited for spearheading legislation that established the City’s Department of Veterans Services (DVS), and following Superstorm Sandy he organized relief efforts that helped displaced residents rebuild and recover.

Two of the named top senior staff members are carryovers from Adams’ staff while he was Brooklyn Borough President. This includes Ryan Lynch [Deputy Chief of Staff], and Stefan Ringel [Senior Advisor to the Mayor].

Lynch served as chief of staff for then-Borough President Adams, and prior to that as policy director. Ringel served as a senior advisor for the then-Borough President Adams and was a key advisor on media and communication to the mayor’s campaign for mayor. Previously, he served in the Brooklyn Borough President’s Office in various capacities, first as communications director for former Borough President Marty Markowitz, and subsequently as then-Borough President Adams’ communications director.

Several names came from the Bloomberg and de Blasio Administrations. This includes Madeline Labadie [Deputy Chief of Staff], Fred Kriezman [Commissioner, Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit], Roberto Perez [Director for Intergovernmental Affairs] and Dan Steinberg [Director, Mayor’s Office of Operations].

Others named include Dawn Miller [First Deputy Chief of Staff], Menashe Shapiro [Deputy Chief of Staff], Tiffany Raspberry [Senior Advisor for External Affairs], and Andrea Shapiro Davis [Senior Advisor for Talent and Appointments], Edward Mermelstein [Commissioner, Mayor’s Office of International Affairs], and Rachel Atcheson [Special Assistant to the Mayor].