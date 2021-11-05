Skye’s SOMOS Scoop: Day 2

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Editor’s Note: PoliticsNY’s intrepid reporter Skye Ostreicher is down in San Juan, Puerto Rico for the annual SOMOS political gathering where electeds, their operatives, lobbyists, consultants and PR spin doctors eat, drink and make deals. This is her daily report.

Bright sunny skies and highs of 88 degrees are how Thursday began with sights of former Councilman Eric Gioia enjoying an 11 a.m. coffee at the El San Juan pool while Max Kramer chose a chaise in the shade to take nonstop calls. Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright spotted in her usual bright colors beachside while lobbyist Joni Yoswein sipped a responsible water with lemon midday.

The biggest news of the day: State Senator Shelley Mayer announced her race for NYS Attorney General. Tune into the exclusive video interview here on PoliticsNY with Skye.

Arriving in the evening for the countless outdoor receptions included Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone accompanied by a large team of staff, Councilman Keith Powers, Freelancers Union head Raf Espinal as well as State Senators Mike Giannaris and Brad Hoylman who donned suits while Senator Kevin Parker rocked hip-hop-meets-island cruise wear. Great to see political family trio: Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages and her brothers Nassau County Legislator Carrie Solages and Judge Phil Solages.

Speaking of family, who woulda thunk it: In the SOMOS “we/us” spirit, Republican Councilman Joe Borelli spotted building relationships across the political aisle with Councilpeople-elect Tiffany Cabán & Chi Ossé. Also spotted: former candidates Ischia Bravo and Khari Edwards – could another run for public office be in their future?

Schneps Media’s Labor Power 100 recipient Anthony Wells President, SSEU local 371, enjoyed time reclined at the reception for Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzales while Councilwoman-elect Nantasha Williams spent the day inside studying for her PhD in social welfare.. could she be the first doctor to serve on the NYC Council?

A damp evening under the Banyan Tree Pool Bar attracted not only Puerto Rico’s smallest gnats, “no-see-ums,” but also big-time lobbyists from Statewide Public Affairs, Greenberg Traurig and CMW Strategies, Brooklyn Borough President-elect Antonio Reynoso, Councilwomen-elect Althea Stevens and Pierina Sanchez as well as Councilman-elect Shaun Abreu and others.

Post-reception swarms of politicos flooded the sidewalks between hotels in Vegas-like mobs featuring NY Building Congress Government Affairs’ Charlie Samboy who embraced Millennial Strategies’ Jeff Guillot in a full-body hug.

Late dinner hotspot Santaella was filled up with tables of insiders from Bolton St. John’s and Mercury Public Affairs as well as real estate pros from the Durst Org, Two Trees and Brookfield Properties, George Fontas, Kathy Hochul staffers and State Senator Michelle Hinchey.

Back at the late-night El San Juan bar scene, the buzzing political crowd, and some non-political spouses, partied well past 2 a.m.

With three full days left of the SOMOS Puerto Rico conference, we will have more updates to come including potential NYC Council Speaker gossip as the race & temps heat up.

