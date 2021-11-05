Behind the Curtain

State Senator Shelley Mayer announces race for NYS Attorney General on PoliticsNY with Skye: LIVE at SOMOS Puerto Rico

LIVE from SOMOS in Puerto Rico, State Senator Shelley Mayer (D-Westchester) announces her race for NYS Attorney General, citing experience working with the law as well as appealing to both sides of the political aisle in what will be a spicy political competition come 2022.

Behind the Curtain is a daily video interview series where Skye Ostreicher speaks candidly with community leaders and elected officials in order to get a sense of who they are as people. Schneps Media’s PoliticsNY is proud to provide a platform for all candidates’ voices to be heard.

