State Senator Shelley Mayer announces race for NYS Attorney General on PoliticsNY with Skye: LIVE at SOMOS Puerto Rico

LIVE from SOMOS in Puerto Rico, State Senator Shelley Mayer (D-Westchester) announces her race for NYS Attorney General, citing experience working with the law as well as appealing to both sides of the political aisle in what will be a spicy political competition come 2022.

Behind the Curtain is a daily video interview series where Skye Ostreicher speaks candidly with community leaders and elected officials in order to get a sense of who they are as people.

Want to spotlight someone involved in NY politics or government? Email us: [email protected] New episodes post weekdays on PoliticsNY.com.