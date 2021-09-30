Brooklyn Political Schmoozefest Brings Out Heavyweights 

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Brooklyn’s Democratic Party showed their clout Thursday morning at their annual pre-election breakfast fundraiser at World Famous Juniors Restaurant in Downtown Brooklyn.

The packed event brought out just about everybody who’s anybody in the city and state’s political orbit to rally the political troops for the upcoming City General Election on Nov. 2.

“Brooklyn is now the center of the political world and is finally getting the spotlight it deserves. The soon-to-be Mayor Eric Adams hails from the borough. Two of the aspirants for Governor, Letitia James and Jumaane Williams, also come from the borough. And Brad Lander, the soon-to-be City Comptroller, is a Brooklynite,” said Kings County Democratic Party Chair Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn.

“Other gubernatorial candidates, like Gov. Kathy Hochul, court Brooklyn consistently. With its high turnout in elections, Brooklyn will never be ignored again,” she added.

All the names Bichotte Hermylen mentioned were in the house chowing down with much of the talk centering around next year’s primary race for governor.

Among the names being tossed around in challenging Hochul were U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Long Island/Queens), James and Williams. While James remained mum on her plans. Williams reiterated he is thinking about running, noting that it would be a free run for him as he would retain his public advocate’s seat if he lost whereas James would have to give up their seats to run.

Also pressing the flesh were Mayor Bill de Blasio and the expected mayor-to-be Eric Adams, the current Brooklyn Borough President.

Also drawing a big crowd at the event was City Councilman Antonio Reynoso, the Democratic nominee for Brooklyn Borough President and likely winner in the general election.

Reynoso slapped hands and bumped fists with a number of people, getting cards and promising to sit down with them.

Others working the room included expected City Council newcomers Crystal Hudson, Lincoln Restler, Ari Kagan and Darlene Mealey as well as current members Justin Brannan, Farah Louis and Mathieu Eugene.

“The values of Brooklyn – ending racial disparities and leveling the playing field for equality – are now the values of NYC and other great cities. We are very proud of our progress but will even be prouder after we gain our goals,” said Bichotte Hermelyn.