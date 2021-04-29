Weprin Proposes Shake Up in Comptroller’s Office

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Assemblyman and Comptroller Candidate David Weprin today said as comptroller he will double the size of the office’s Bureau of Labor Law, made up of approximately 25 attorneys, accountants, engineers, and investigators, which sets and enforces prevailing wage and living wage rates on City public contracts and financial assistance programs.

The Queens lawmaker and former City Council Finance Committee Chair is also proposing the creation of two separate commissions – made up of labor leaders and other stakeholders – on prevailing wage and a living wage. The commissions would be selected by the comptroller and authorized to weigh in on matters impacting both wage standards.

“Setting and enforcing a prevailing wage is one of the most important functions of the Comptroller and one I would take most seriously if elected,” said Weprin. “Doubling the size of the Bureau of Labor Law and creating commissions to democratize the process and discuss policy reforms to better the lives of the men and women charged with the important task of building and fixing our city’s infrastructure is a great start.”

The move drew support from several unions including from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 3, which has endorsed Weprin.

“There are few issues more important to us than the comptroller’s ability to affect the prevailing wage,” said IBEW Business Manager Chris Erikson. “I am thrilled that Assemblymember Weprin has proposed doubling the size of the unit in the comptroller’s office. It shows his commitment to the issue we hold so dear and I know it will have an impact in enforcing and monitoring prevailing wage issues when he is the Comptroller.”

Erickson also called establishing commissions on prevailing wage and living wages an idea that is long overdue.

“We need more voices involved in overseeing the hefty work done by a comptroller and this will do just that,”

Also in the Comptroller race are State Senators Brian Benjamin and Kevin Parker, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, City Councilmember Brad Lander, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera and Zachary Iscol.