Queens Candidates Receive Latest Round of Public Matching Dollars

The Campaign Finance Board (CFB) yesterday doled out a whopping $23.3 million in public matching funds to candidates running for office this year, tacking onto the already historic $72.2 million they’ve given out in funds in these and any other races for the last 32 years, said the CFB.

More candidates are registered to run in the 2021 elections than in any previous New York City election cycle, and more than 71 percent of the individual contributions raised are from New York City residents, said CFB.

To qualify for public funds, candidates must meet fundraising thresholds demonstrating support from within their communities, in City Council races that means candidates must raise at least $5,000 from city residents and at least 75 contributions from residents of the district where they are running, said CFB.

The CFB then provides matching funds to qualifying candidates, $8 for every $1 they raise, up to the first $175 for donations to City Council and Borough President candidates.

Overall, 20 candidates for borough president, and 206 City Council candidates have qualified for public funds payments with 103 receiving a maximum public funds payment today, April 15, said CFB.

Here’s a breakdown of what Queens candidates received yesterday in the borough president’s race and by city council district:

Borough President-

Elizabeth Crowley $507,893

Donovan Richards $56,726

Jimmy Van Bramer $62,578

City Council-

DISTRICT 19

Tony Avella $1,923

Adriana Aviles $4,157

Nabaraj KC $69,981

Vickie Paladino $36,404

John-Alexander Sakelos $88,897

DISTRICT 20

Neng Wang $1,450

Dao Yin $84,003

Ellen Young $160,444

DISTRICT 21

Ingrid Gomez $14,303

Francisco Moya $149,379

Talea Wufka $5,708

DISTRICT 22

Catherina Gioino $40,037

Felicia Kalan $63,779

Nicholas Velkov $16,682

DISTRICT 23

Sanjeev Jindal $41,154

Debra Markell $31,700

Harpreet Toor $50,016

DISTRICT 24

Moumita Ahmed $52,569

James Gennaro $138,107

Saifur Khan $38,798

Mohammad Uddin $5,358

DISTRICT 25

Fatima Baryab $1,512

Liliana Melo $46,679

Alfonso Quiroz $58,482

Carolyn Tran $68,328

DISTRICT 26

Jonathan Bailey $54,104

Lorenzo Brea $190

Julia Forman $31,616

Glennis Gomez $32,778

Denise Keehan-Smith $31,312

Badrun Khan $31,046

Heajin Kim $13,467

Jesse Laymon $2,364

Brent O’Leary $14,014

Emily Sharpe $9,310

Ebony Young $29,165

DISTRICT 27

Marie Adam-Ovide $15,631

Kerryanne Burke $16,583

Rene Hill $15,214

Al-Hassan Kanu $12,061

Harold Miller $75,890

Nantasha Williams $261

DISTRICT 28

Adrienne Adams $143,534

DISTRICT 29

Aleda Gagarin $3,382

Eliseo Labayen $30,286

Douglas Shapiro $1,170

Edwin Wong $70,938

DISTRICT 32

Joann Ariola $109,516

Michael Scala $4,720

Helal Sheikh $30,742

Kenichi Wilson $2,630