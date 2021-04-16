Queens Candidates Receive Latest Round of Public Matching Dollars

The Campaign Finance Board (CFB) yesterday doled out a whopping $23.3 million in public matching funds to candidates running for office this year, tacking onto the already historic $72.2 million they’ve given out in funds in these and any other races for the last 32 years, said the CFB.
More candidates are registered to run in the 2021 elections than in any previous New York City election cycle, and more than 71 percent of the individual contributions raised are from New York City residents, said CFB.
To qualify for public funds, candidates must meet fundraising thresholds demonstrating support from within their communities, in City Council races that means candidates must raise at least $5,000 from city residents and at least 75 contributions from residents of the district where they are running, said CFB.
The CFB then provides matching funds to qualifying candidates, $8 for every $1 they raise, up to the first $175 for donations to City Council and Borough President candidates.
Overall, 20 candidates for borough president, and 206 City Council candidates have qualified for public funds payments with 103 receiving a maximum public funds payment today, April 15, said CFB.
Here’s a breakdown of what Queens candidates received yesterday in the borough president’s race and by city council district:
Borough President-
Elizabeth Crowley $507,893
Donovan Richards $56,726
Jimmy Van Bramer $62,578
City Council-
DISTRICT 19
Tony Avella $1,923
Adriana Aviles $4,157
Nabaraj KC $69,981
Vickie Paladino $36,404
John-Alexander Sakelos $88,897
DISTRICT 20
Neng Wang $1,450
Dao Yin $84,003
Ellen Young $160,444
DISTRICT 21
Ingrid Gomez $14,303
Francisco Moya $149,379
Talea Wufka $5,708
DISTRICT 22
Catherina Gioino $40,037
Felicia Kalan $63,779
Nicholas Velkov $16,682
DISTRICT 23
Sanjeev Jindal $41,154
Debra Markell $31,700
Harpreet Toor $50,016
DISTRICT 24
Moumita Ahmed $52,569
James Gennaro $138,107
Saifur Khan $38,798
Mohammad Uddin $5,358
DISTRICT 25
Fatima Baryab $1,512
Liliana Melo $46,679
Alfonso Quiroz $58,482
Carolyn Tran $68,328
DISTRICT 26
Jonathan Bailey $54,104
Lorenzo Brea $190
Julia Forman $31,616
Glennis Gomez $32,778
Denise Keehan-Smith $31,312
Badrun Khan $31,046
Heajin Kim $13,467
Jesse Laymon $2,364
Brent O’Leary $14,014
Emily Sharpe $9,310
Ebony Young $29,165
DISTRICT 27
Marie Adam-Ovide $15,631
Kerryanne Burke $16,583
Rene Hill $15,214
Al-Hassan Kanu $12,061
Harold Miller $75,890
Nantasha Williams $261
DISTRICT 28
Adrienne Adams $143,534
DISTRICT 29
Aleda Gagarin $3,382
Eliseo Labayen $30,286
Douglas Shapiro $1,170
Edwin Wong $70,938
DISTRICT 32
Joann Ariola $109,516
Michael Scala $4,720
Helal Sheikh $30,742
Kenichi Wilson $2,630