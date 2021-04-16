Manhattan Candidates Reel in Public Matching Dollars

The Campaign Finance Board (CFB) yesterday doled out a whopping $23.3 million in public matching funds to candidates running for office this year, tacking onto the already historic $72.2 million they’ve given out in funds in these and any other races for the last 32 years, said the CFB.
More candidates are registered to run in the 2021 elections than in any previous New York City election cycle, and more than 71 percent of the individual contributions raised are from New York City residents, said CFB.
To qualify for public funds, candidates must meet fundraising thresholds demonstrating support from within their communities, in City Council races that means candidates must raise at least $5,000 from city residents and at least 75 contributions from residents of the district where they are running, said CFB.
The CFB then provides matching funds to qualifying candidates, $8 for every $1 they raise, up to the first $175 for donations to City Council and Borough President candidates.
Overall, 20 candidates for borough president, and 206 City Council candidates have qualified for public funds payments with 103 receiving a maximum public funds payment today, April 15, said CFB.
Here’s a breakdown of what Manhattan candidates received yesterday in the borough president’s race and by city council district:
Borough President-
Lindsey Boylan $92,796
Elizabeth Caputo $109,579
Brad Hoylman $201,522
Benjamin Kallos $126,499
Mark Levine $9,221
City Council-
DISTRICT 1
Susan Lee $43,814
Gigi Li $166
DISTRICT 3
Leslie Boghosian Murphy $21,014
Phelan-Dante Fitzpatrick $23,264
Marni Halasa $5,753
Aleta LaFargue $17,100
Arthur Schwartz $36,267
DISTRICT 5
Rebecca Lamorte $37,084
Christopher Sosa $8,793
DISTRICT 6
Gale Brewer $160,444
Maria Danzilo $160,444
David Gold $16,948
DISTRICT 7
Shaun Abreu $95
Stacy Lynch $48,853
Lena Melendez $5,130
Corey Ortega $10,925
Raymond Sanchez $129,078
Luis Tejada $4,788
DISTRICT 9
Cordell Cleare $42,484
Joshua Clennon $26,494
Billy Council $41,306
Ruth McDaniels $46,413
Athena Moore $99,552
Keith Taylor $23,651
DISTRICT 10
Josue Perez $33,820