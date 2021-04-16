Manhattan Candidates Reel in Public Matching Dollars

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

The Campaign Finance Board (CFB) yesterday doled out a whopping $23.3 million in public matching funds to candidates running for office this year, tacking onto the already historic $72.2 million they’ve given out in funds in these and any other races for the last 32 years, said the CFB.

More candidates are registered to run in the 2021 elections than in any previous New York City election cycle, and more than 71 percent of the individual contributions raised are from New York City residents, said CFB.

To qualify for public funds, candidates must meet fundraising thresholds demonstrating support from within their communities, in City Council races that means candidates must raise at least $5,000 from city residents and at least 75 contributions from residents of the district where they are running, said CFB.

The CFB then provides matching funds to qualifying candidates, $8 for every $1 they raise, up to the first $175 for donations to City Council and Borough President candidates.

Overall, 20 candidates for borough president, and 206 City Council candidates have qualified for public funds payments with 103 receiving a maximum public funds payment today, April 15, said CFB.

Here’s a breakdown of what Manhattan candidates received yesterday in the borough president’s race and by city council district:

Borough President-

Lindsey Boylan $92,796

Elizabeth Caputo $109,579

Brad Hoylman $201,522

Benjamin Kallos $126,499

Mark Levine $9,221

City Council-

DISTRICT 1

Susan Lee $43,814

Gigi Li $166

DISTRICT 3

Leslie Boghosian Murphy $21,014

Phelan-Dante Fitzpatrick $23,264

Marni Halasa $5,753

Aleta LaFargue $17,100

Arthur Schwartz $36,267

DISTRICT 5

Rebecca Lamorte $37,084

Christopher Sosa $8,793

DISTRICT 6

Gale Brewer $160,444

Maria Danzilo $160,444

David Gold $16,948

DISTRICT 7

Shaun Abreu $95

Stacy Lynch $48,853

Lena Melendez $5,130

Corey Ortega $10,925

Raymond Sanchez $129,078

Luis Tejada $4,788

DISTRICT 9

Cordell Cleare $42,484

Joshua Clennon $26,494

Billy Council $41,306

Ruth McDaniels $46,413

Athena Moore $99,552

Keith Taylor $23,651

DISTRICT 10

Josue Perez $33,820