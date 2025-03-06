Op-Ed | More Than Just a Game: How Mobile Betting is Keeping March Madness Safe and Regulated

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

As sports fans across New York eagerly fill out their brackets and prepare for the excitement of March Madness, it’s worth reflecting on how far we’ve come in ensuring that the billions of dollars wagered on the tournament on mobile platforms, are placed in a responsible, legal, and regulated environment. With another NCAA Tournament upon us, we are reminded that the expansion of legal mobile sports betting has not only been a win for sports fans, it’s also a victory for responsible gaming and a significant boost to New York’s economy, education system, and problem gaming support services.

Last year alone, bets placed on March Madness through legal sportsbooks generated over $85 million in revenue for New York State that directly supported public education and problem gaming services. That’s $85 million that would have otherwise remained in the shadows of then illegal market, where no consumer protections exist, no tax dollars are collected, and problem gaming concerns are ignored.

For decades, the only option for millions of New Yorkers who wanted to wager on the tournament was to place bets through illicit offshore operators or unregulated bookies. These illegal markets not only deprived the state of critical revenue, but they also posed serious risks to consumers. Unlike legal, regulated sportsbooks, illegal betting platforms have no incentive to offer responsible gaming tools, such as deposit limits, self-exclusion programs, or readily available support for those who may need help. In contrast, the licensed mobile sports betting industry in New York has made responsible gaming a core priority by investing in technology, education, and partnerships with organizations dedicated to supporting those at risk.

Mobile sports betting has revolutionized the way New Yorkers engage with sports wagering, bringing much-needed transparency and accountability to an industry that was once dominated by bad actors. With the ability to monitor transactions, flag suspicious activity, and implement robust responsible gaming measures, legal operators have established an environment that prioritizes consumer protection while allowing adults to wager in a safe and secure manner. As we enter another thrilling March Madness season, it’s crucial to recognize the positive impact of mobile sports betting—not just on the experience of millions of responsible bettors, but on the communities across New York that benefit from the revenue it generates. New York has embraced a legal framework for sports wagering, reaping the rewards in the form of increased funding for education, infrastructure, and addiction support services.

A well-regulated legal market will always be the best path forward. It protects consumers, curtails illegal operators, and ensures that tax dollars are directed toward programs that make a meaningful difference in New Yorkers’ lives.

So as fans celebrate another electrifying March Madness, let’s also celebrate the progress we’ve made in New York—and the opportunity ahead—to keep sports betting responsible, transparent, and beneficial for all.

Jeremy Kudon is the president of the Sports Betting Alliance.