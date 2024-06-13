LGBTQ+ leaders across New York share their inspirations in the 2024 LGBTQ+ Power Players list

With Pride Month underway, the annual PoliticsNY, amNY Metro & Gay City News LGBTQ+ Power Players list highlights many LGBTQ+ leaders driving positive change throughout New York and the nation.

This year, we asked honorees about their icons and inspirations to learn more about the influences that drove them in their work.

Our honorees responded with an impressive range of individuals, from political activists to authors and musicians, to community members on the ground today. However, there were a select number of icons and inspirations that appeared in numerous responses.

Marsha P. Johnson, the late NYC icon most commonly known for her participation in the Stonewall uprising of 1969, is one of many gay rights advocates who our honorees pointed to as a source of inspiration today. Johnson was a leading figure in the 60s and 70s gay rights movement in New York City and a staunch advocate for homeless LGBTQ+ youth and those affected by H.I.V. and AIDS.

TS Candii, founder of Black Trans Nation, listed Johnson as one of her inspirations stating that Johnson alongside countless others “paved the way for future generations to fight for equality and justice”.

Human Rights Activist Bayard Rustin also serves as an icon to many members of the LGBTQ+ community on and off this year’s list.

Rustin played an important role in the civil rights movement, serving as the principal organizer of the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963 and in the 80s joined the LGBTQ+ movement. Rustin remained largely behind the scenes throughout the civil rights movement due to his identity as a gay man, but his work has slowly made its way to the forefront today with a movie recounting Rustin’s life, “Rustin”, coming out last year.

“I am deeply inspired by Bayard Rustin, and I am pleased to see that his story is finally receiving the recognition it deserves. Mr. Rustin was a highly effective organizer during the civil rights movement, playing a pivotal role at the intersection of racial justice and LGBTQ equality.” Troy Blackwell, senior advisor to the Biden-Harris Administration and chairman of New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, wrote.

Audre Lorde and James Baldwin, two prolific writers whose well-known works focus on race and sexuality, serve both as influences and guiding lights to many of this year’s honorees.

Senator Jessica González-Rojas wrote of Audre Lorde, “I often use the words and wisdom of queer icon, Audre Lorde, as my ‘North Star.’ She articulated a vision for a more equitable and just society that I believe is attainable through advocacy and community. My favorite Audre Lorde quote is “When I dare to be powerful, to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid.”

Michael Adams, CEO of ​​SAGE – Services and Advocacy for LGBTQ+ Elders, spoke of Baldwin’s writings and his interview “Go The Way Your Blood Beats” which influenced him.

“Best advice I ever got was an old friend mine, a black friend, who said you have to go the way your blood beats. If you don’t live the only life you have, you won’t live some other life, you won’t live any life at all.” -James Baldwin

Two political figures whom many of our honorees said inspired them are David Mixner and Harvey Milk, who both played a crucial role in defeating Proposition 6 in California. Proposition 6, also known as the Briggs Initiative, sought to ban LGBTQ+ individuals from teaching in California public schools.

Mixner was best known for his advocacy for gay rights and work as an anti-war activist, notably organizing the Moratorium to End the War in Vietnam in 1969. Mixner passed away earlier this year, leaving behind a great legacy.

“The great David Mixner was a pioneer for the LGBTQ+ community. He was not afraid to speak out against injustice and discrimination, paving the way for so many people to have the respect and dignity they deserve. He was a mentor and teacher to many, generous with investing his time in the talent of the next generation.” Justin Van Fleet, president of Theirworld and CEO of the Global Business Coalition for Education, wrote.

Milk was a fierce advocate for LGBTQ+ rights within his community and led the fight against anti-LGBTQ+ initiatives. Elected in 1977 to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, Milk was the first out gay elected official in California. During his short time in office before his horrific assassination in 1978, Milk championed progressive causes and sponsored a bill banning discrimination in public accommodations, housing, and employment based on sexual orientation which was signed into law.

Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of First Central Savings Bank Michael Serao stated, “I’ve long admired those advocating for love, equality, and justice, like Harvey Milk, who courageously fought for LGBTQ+ rights. His legacy highlights the power of visibility and the importance of being the change in our community. Inspired by Milk’s dedication to equality, I am motivated to advocate for our rights, ensuring our love is acknowledged and celebrated, and continuing his impactful work.”

This list of inspirations and icons would not be complete without the mention of Cecilia Gentili, a true New York City icon and advocate who died earlier this year.

Gentili was the person named the most by this year’s honorees, an accurate illustration of the impact that she had on her community. Cecilia was a fierce advocate for sex workers and transgender people and worked tirelessly to ensure equity and freedom and end discrimination.

Council Member Tiffany Cabán writes fondly of Gentili, stating “This year, we lost my very dear friend, the legendary pathbreaker Cecilia Gentili. She was a fearless leader, a trans icon, an author, an actress, a pioneering advocate for the dignity and freedom of sex workers, and so much more. She was a vital pillar in a hyperlocal community of Jackson Heights trans-Latina sex workers. She played a critical leadership role across the borough, the city, the state, the country, and indeed the world.”

This short list only includes a select few of the countless inspiring individuals within the LGBTQ+ community. Inspiration does not necessarily need to come from a well-known activist, politician, or creative, but can also be found in every member of the LGBTQ+ community. The LGBTQ+ individuals who exist today in our current political climate are faced with countless obstacles and initiatives attacking their right to exist. Yet, they continue to persevere, living loud and proud in a hostile world — and, by their example, inspire not only all of us but untold generations to come.