Stonewall Democrats endorse George Latimer for Congress

Congressional candidate George Latimer has received an endorsement from the Stonewall Democrats.

In five weeks, Latimer will face off against incumbent Jamaal Bowman in the Democratic primary to represent Congressional District 16, which includes White Plains, Rye, Yonkers, and other cities in Westchester County, as well as a portion of the Bronx.

The president the Stonewall Democrats, Gabriel Lewenstein, had this to say of Latimer: “George Latimer has been a staunch ally of the LGBTQ community throughout his distinguished career. From his early support of marriage equality, to his work banning conversion therapy in Westchester, to his support of trans rights and protections, George has proven his unwavering commitment to the dignity, respect, and equality of LGBTQ people.”

Founded in 1986, the Stonewall Democrats have championed LGBTQIA+ rights in New York for more than three decades, and their endorsement speaks to the candidate’s commitment to LGBTQ rights.

In 2000, while serving as chair of the Westchester County Board, Latimer authorized the Human Rights Law to codify sexual orientation as a protected class alongside race, religion, gender, and other demographics. For the past twenty-four years, he has continued to fight for LGTBQ individuals, most recently in his support of trans athletes.

In February of this year, Latimer hosted an event in partnership with RISE, a nonprofit that works to address issues of prejudice within the sports community. The goal of this event was to empower young athletes, encouraging inclusivity across lines of gender diversity. The candidate also announced that Westchester County’s athletic facilities will be open to all authorized individuals, regardless of their gender identity.

“I am proud to receive the support of the Stonewall Democrats of New York City because I have dedicated my life to protecting the rights of everyone regardless of their gender identity and sexual orientation,” said Latimer. “When elected to Congress, my policy priorities would be an extension of the real progressive results I have achieved in the past, and would contribute to improving the quality of life for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

The Democratic primary between Latimer and Bowman will take place on June 25th, with early voting beginning on June 15th.