In this edition of In the Community with sponsored by AARP New York, our host Robert Pozarycki, chief content officer for Schneps Media and editor-in-chief of amNY Metro, had the pleasure of speaking with Council Member Julie Menin about her community. Council Member Menin represents Council District 5, which includes the neighborhoods of the Upper East Side’s Yorkville, Lenox Hill, Carnegie Hill, Roosevelt Island, Midtown East, Sutton Place, and El Barrio in East Harlem.