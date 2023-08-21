In the Community with Council Member Keith Powers

In the Community With

Today on In the Community with sponsored by AARP New York, our host Robert Pozarycki, chief content officer for Schneps Media and editor-in-chief of amNY Metro, had the pleasure of speaking with Council Member Keith Powers about his community. Council Member Powers represents Council District 4, covering the Upper East Side, Carnegie Hill, Yorkville, Central Park South, Midtown East, Times Square, Koreatown, Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village, Waterside Plaza, Tudor City, Turtle Bay, Murray Hill, and Sutton Place.

About the Author

Lea Tomaswick

Special Sections Editor, PoliticsNY

