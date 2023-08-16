In the Community with Council Member Marjorie Velázquez

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

In this edition of In the Community with sponsored by AARP New York, our host Robert Pozarycki, chief content officer for Schneps Media and editor-in-chief of amNY Metro, sat down with Council Member Marjorie Velázquez to discuss her community. Council Member Velázquez represents Council District 13, which includes the neighborhoods of Allerton, City Island, Country Club, Edgewater Park, Ferry Point, Locust Point, Morris Park, Pelham Bay, Pelham Gardens, Pelham Parkway, Schuylerville, Silver Beach, Spencer Estates, Throggs Neck, Van Nest, Waterbury LaSalle, Westchester Square, and Zerega.