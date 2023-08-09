Suffolk County Executive Candidate Forum to be hosted by Schneps Media and Suffolk AME this September

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

On September 20th, Schneps Media and Suffolk AME (Association of Municipal Employees) will be hosting the Suffolk County Executive Candidate Forum.

With current Suffolk County Executive Steve Ballone term-limited after serving 12 years, this November an election will be held to pick a new leader for the County. This Forum will provide an opportunity for the public to hear directly from the candidates.

Both Democrat Dave Calone and Republican Ed Romaine will participate in this in-person, non-partisan Forum. The event is free and open to the public, with pre-registration.

Calone was a federal prosecutor and New York State Special Assistant Attorney General and an entrepreneur over the past 16 years. Romaine is Brookhaven Town’s 70th Supervisor, having been elected to that office during a special election in 2012, and subsequently being re-elected four (4) times.

“The forum will provide a great venue for voters to get to know the candidates and what they stand for. We’re thrilled to partner with Suffolk AME to help engage both the candidates and the community,” Josh Schneps, Schneps Media CEO, stated.

Alongside PoliticsNY, Schneps Media publishes dozens of print and digital publications across New York City and Long Island, including Long Island Press, Dan’s Papers and Noticia LI, and hosts more than 50 annual events.

The event’s other partner, Suffolk County AME, is the largest independent union in Suffolk County, representing more than 10,000 active and retired public employees.

“As Suffolk County’s largest municipal workforce, our members play a vital role in providing essential services to every Suffolk County resident and we have a unique understanding of the myriad of challenges the next county executive will face next year,” Daniel C. Levler, Suffolk AME president, said.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Schneps Media to bring a new interactive candidate forum to our fellow citizens so they can ask important questions concerning the issues that impact their daily lives and in turn, the candidates can learn about what’s on the minds of voters in this upcoming race,” President Levler continued. “Moving forward, we hope to bring this new model of civic engagement to future races to give voters an opportunity to make their voices heard.”

The Suffolk County Executive Candidate Forum will take place on Wednesday, September 20th from 5pm until 8pm at the Suffolk Y JCC located at 74 Hauppauge Road in Commack and will be broadcast live by LI News Radio 103.9.

Members of the community are invited to attend the forum to engage with the candidates and learn more about them, prior to one of them being appointed to represent them in the years to come.

Anyone interested in attending should register online at www.PoliticsNYevents.com