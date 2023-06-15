WATCH: Candidates for Manhattan’s City Council District 1 seat square off in debate

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

On Tuesday, June 13, three candidates seeking to become the new voice of Manhattan City Council District 1 squared off in the fourth episode of our Schneps Media debates for the 2023 primary season.

Candidates Ursila Jung, Susan Lee, and Pooi Stewart took part in the debate as they seek to succeed incumbent Councilmember Christopher Marte, who was unable to attend Tuesday’s debate.

The candidates discussed the benefits of ranked choice voting, issues relating to public safety and combatting anti-Asian hate crime, stances on the so-called Chinatown jail as one replacement to Rikers and it’s integration into the local community, and their plans regarding retiree health care plans for municipal workers after Mayor Adams’ move to shift such retirees to Medicare Advantage.

PoliticsNY Senior Political Reporter Ethan Stark-Miller moderated the debate, and amNewYork Metro Executive Editor Robert Pozarycki served as timekeeper.