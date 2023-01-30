Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Mayor Eric Adams often talks about the diversity of New York City as one of its innate strengths, praising the resiliency of the immigrant community. But when the cameras turn to the national stage, the words come out differently.

“There is no more room in New York,” Mayor Adams said recently during a press visit to El Paso, Texas, discouraging new arrivals who see our city as a beacon of hope. When Mayor Adams returned to City Hall and was confronted by reporters with his exclusionary words, his message changed again.