Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Hakeem Jeffries, fresh off becoming the Democratic leader of the House of Representatives, delivered his inaugural address at Fort Greene’s Brooklyn Technical High School on Sunday, and promised to fight for the causes affecting Brooklynites with his newfound power.

“No matter what responsibilities I will now have down in Washington, D.C., I want you to understand I will never walk away from you and I will always have your back,” Jeffries said.