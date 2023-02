Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

The legendary skatepark under the Brooklyn Bridge’s Manhattan end is set to reopen after more than a decade behind a padlock, under a plan set in motion by Mayor Eric Adams and skating legend Tony Hawk.

For decades, the Brooklyn Banks was the unofficial Mecca of skateboarding in New York City, where aficionados of the sport from the five boroughs and beyond gathered with one another to perform and appreciate their sickest kickflips and gnarliest grinds.