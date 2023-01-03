In the Community with Council Member Linda Lee

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Today on In the Community with sponsored by AARP, our host Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, Senior Vice President for NYC Community News & Events at Schneps Media had the pleasure of speaking with Council Member Linda Lee. Council Member Lee represents Council District 23 which includes Bayside Hills, Bellerose, Douglaston, Floral Park, Fresh Meadows, Glen Oaks, Hollis, Hollis Hills, Holliswood, Little Neck, New Hyde Park, Oakland Gardens, and Queens Village.

As we kick off the new year, Council Member Lee discussed her plans for 2023. This year, Council Member Lee intends to focus efforts on the mental health crisis which plays a large part in public safety not only in her community but New York City as a whole. With this plan she intends to touch on all demographics and ensure that needs are being met across the board. The senior population is one of the leading demographics that Council Member Lee believes to need assistance when it comes to mental health resources. In the new year, Council Member Lee hopes to start more intergenerational program within her district, allowing the seniors of her community to connect with the younger generations.