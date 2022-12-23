In the Community with Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

In this edition of In the Community with sponsored by AARP we sat down with Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers. Council Member Brooks-Powers represents Council District 31, which includes the communities of Arverne, Brookville, Edgemere, Laurelton, Springfield Gardens, Rosedale, and Far Rockaway.

This year Council Member Brooks-Powers secured a historic number of dollars for her district. With this increase in funding, Council Member Brooks-Powers was able to fully fund a brand new state of the art soccer field as well as a new comfort station in a local park. In the coming year, Council Member Brooks-Powers intends to continue the investment into her district. One focus of investment will be within senior communities, which she describes as a way of maintaining her “commitment to a community that has given so much and worked so hard and deserves to be able to enjoy a good quality of life”.