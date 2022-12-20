In the Community with Council Member Justin Brannan

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Today on In the Community with sponsored by AARP, we had pleasure of speaking with Council Member Justin Brannan. Council Member Brannan represents Council District 43, which includes Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bath Beach, and parts of Bensonhurst.

Throughout 2022, Council Member Brannan has worked to better his district and the city as a whole through multiple initiatives. One major accomplishment of 2022 includes the building of a fifth public school in District 43, combatting the overcrowding of schools and working to better the education of students throughout the district. On the topic of seniors and ageism throughout New York City, Council Member Brannan broke down his major goals for the new year, including increasing the budget to ensure all seniors have access to food. “We’re all going to be seniors some day,” Council Member Brannan said emphasizing that the “society that we have now was built by seniors” and we need to be there for them in any and all ways we can.