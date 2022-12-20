Adams announces multimillion-dollar grant to improve Cross Bronx Expressway

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday morning that his administration will begin reassessing the negative impacts posed by the Cross Bronx Expressway with a new $2 million federal grant — an initiative that has been at the forefront of many Bronxites’ minds since before the highway was constructed in the 1940s.

“It’s about envisioning an equitable, prosperous, healthy and safe Bronx for generations to come,” Adams said at a press conference Monday.

The city obtained $2 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program. The funding will be used to conduct a feasibility study that will determine how to improve the expressway — both from an environmental impact and a racial equity lens.