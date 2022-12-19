Brooklyn

‘A new beginning for East New York’: Construction begins on $1.2B affordable housing project

By Isabel Song Beer
Construction has begun on a $1.2 billion affordable housing project in East New York, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday. Dubbed “Alafia,” the initial phase of the project will include 576 new affordable apartments, green spaces, an outpatient medical clinic and more.

“We are not just building housing for the people of East New York, we’re investing in a community so that generations of New Yorkers can flourish and thrive,” Hochul said in a statement. “This truly transformative investment will put us on the path toward mending the societal cracks in the system to ensure all New Yorkers have a chance to prosper.”

